Harry’s flying high ahead of 90th birthday glider flight

A Pocklington pensioner will take to the skies for his 90th birthday and is hoping to raise money for a good cause.

Harry Davies, of Northfield Road, is appealing for donations in a bid to raise funds for Lupus UK – as his daugther, Holly Firth-Davies, suffers from the condition.

The great-grandfather said: “I want to help the charity in any way I can, and let’s face it, there isn’t much an old man can do. I don’t fancy attempting a marathon!”

Harry says the charity isn’t very well known and, despite his daughter suffering from the condition, he only found out about Lupus UK while watching Celebrity Pointless.

The former bus driver first took flight in a glider when he turned 70 and asked to take to the skies again for his 90th birthday on July 25.

He said his daughter was overwhelmed when he said he was going to raise funds for Lupus UK after she was diagnosed in 2015.

He said: “My aim is to raise funds for the charity supporting people with Lupus, and assisting those approaching diagnosis.

“I just want to raise as much as possible and get closer to my target of £500.”

So far Harry has raised £225 on his online Just Giving page.

Harry has already booked the flight to take place two days after his birthday on Saturday July 29, weather permitting, and is looking forward to it.

“I enjoyed it very much the last time,” said Harry. “I took a lot of photographs of Pocklington from the air.”

Harry, who served in the army for 25 years and worked for the police force in York, is hoping to head up in the same trusty glider he soared through the skies in 20 years ago.

“I went down to the airfield and they still have the glider that I flew in 20 years ago. It’s still there but it has been refurbished,” added Harry.

Harry lost his wife 11 years ago after 56 years of marriage. He said: “My wife would have been absolutely delighted.”

Donate to Harry’s online page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Harrygliderflight