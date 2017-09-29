Search

Happy Days as writer visits Pocklington store

Writer and TV personality Gervase Phinn will be at Readwell and Wright
Writer and TV personality Gervase Phinn is set to visit Pocklington for a special book signing session.

Mr Phinn will be visiting Readwell and Wright Booksellers, Market Square, on Tuesday 7 November.

He will be signing copies of his new book ‘Happy Days’, which is Volume 3 of the ‘Best Days Of Our Lives’ series.

A spokesman at the store said: “He will be appearing at the shop between 11:30am and 1pm, and will be happy to chat, give a reading and sign books. We will be providing elevenses and the event is free.”

His new offering is described as a very funny trip down Memory Lane, which covers the funny moments that occur which might seem insignificant at the time, but which we remember for years – such as a child’s first visit from the tooth fairy, family Christmases, wedding days, etc.