Happy Days as writer visits Pocklington store

Writer and TV personality Gervase Phinn is set to visit Pocklington for a special book signing session.

Mr Phinn will be visiting Readwell and Wright Booksellers, Market Square, on Tuesday 7 November.

He will be signing copies of his new book ‘Happy Days’, which is Volume 3 of the ‘Best Days Of Our Lives’ series.

A spokesman at the store said: “He will be appearing at the shop between 11:30am and 1pm, and will be happy to chat, give a reading and sign books. We will be providing elevenses and the event is free.”

His new offering is described as a very funny trip down Memory Lane, which covers the funny moments that occur which might seem insignificant at the time, but which we remember for years – such as a child’s first visit from the tooth fairy, family Christmases, wedding days, etc.