Guys and Dolls show at Melbourne School

Pupils at Melbourne Community Primary School are taking part in a new musical production – Guys and Dolls Junior.

M&M Club is a music and drama club which runs every Wednesday after school and currently there at 57 children in the club ranging from five years to 11.

Avril Charlton, business manager at the school, said: “The pupils have been practising since November. The show opened last night (Wednesday 21 June) and will run for three nights. Seats are all sold out. Congratulations to all the children.

“They really are amazingly talented.”