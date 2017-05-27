Guides join project to be a force for good

Three Girlguiding members from the Pocklington area have joined the largest girl-led advocacy network.

More than 40 girls and young women aged 14 to 25 from across the North East attended an Action for Change inspiration weekend.

Three Pocklington girls were at the successful event – Talitha Trynka-Watson, Linda Bottomer and Emily Bryce from North Wolds West Rangers.

Supported by the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, the project is another step in the charity’s work to enable girls to be a powerful force for good.

Stevie Wise, Claire Young and Chella Quint inspired girls and young women with their experiences and successes as change makers and influencers.

Girls took part in workshops co-produced by the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation and Girlguiding, which gave them the skills to develop a project to really make an impact on the lives of girls and young women in their communities.

The three-day event held at The University of York was part of an innovative project which will give hundreds of young women in guiding the skills, confidence and ongoing support that they need to speak up about the issues that matter to them.

Linda said: “Hearing from the speakers about their achievements was really inspiring.”

Emily said: “I really enjoyed the parliament talk. It’s shown me it’s possible to get involved and get your voice heard.”

Talitha added: “The stories of the speakers showed that they can make a change and I can to.”