Guides enjoy time at Flamingo Land Fling

More than 60 local Guides and Rangers from Pocklington, Wilberfoss and Stamford Bridge joined 6,500 other Guiding members and spent a great weekend at the Flamingo Land Fling.

As well as all the usual Flamingo Land rides the girls enjoyed taking over the swimming pool and there were lots of extra guiding activities especially put on by the organising team.

Riding the Big Boat during the Flamingo Land Fling.

The Guides enjoyed behind the scenes animal encounters, Dolly Mix (a Little Mix Tribute band) and a campfire.

The Guides pitched camped overnight enjoying fish and chip or pizza suppers – a change from their usual camp food.

Flossie, a Flamingo character, wandered around all weekend, and Girlguiding North East England have adopted the flamingos at Flamingo Land in honour of the event.

There are several Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger units in the area – based in Pocklington, Wilberfoss, Melbourne and Stamford Bridge offering adventure, fun and friendship to girls aged from 5 to 18.

Taking a spin on the carousel.

If any adults are interested in volunteering, please contact Division Commissioner, Bronia Trynka-Watson on 01759 304737 for more information or register your interest at https://go.girlguiding.org.uk/join-us.