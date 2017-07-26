Guests’ sneak look at centre

Invited guests including campaign donors and governors were among the first people to see inside Pocklington School’s new £2.5million Art and Design Technology Centre earlier this month.

As Phase One of the new Centre neared completion, 80 people toured the new building to see for themselves how its facilities will inspire pupils to develop their creative skills.

Christopher Oughtred, chairman of the fundraising campaign to build the new Art and Design Technology Centre, thanked donors for their generosity so far, and said the total was now not far off the £1.9m mark, with a final push underway to meet the £2m campaign target.

Headmaster Mark Ronan read a note from Old Pocklingtonian and campaign patron, the playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, who sent his congratulations and good wishes. Sir Tom said: “In such times as these, the establishment of the centre speaks volumes for the affection and regards in which the school is held, quite apart from good news for art and design technology.”

Actress Dame Judi Dench, who grew up in York, has also donated to the fundraising campaign, of which she is a patron.

A spokesman said: “The interior of the new centre has been designed to meet the needs of both traditional art and design students and those specialising in new media disciplines.

“Phase One of the Centre will be open for teaching in September.

“Work continues on Phase Two, which is expected to open to students in the Autumn.”