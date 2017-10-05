Groups asked to join Christmas tree event

Even though we are just into October, Pocklington Town Council and All Saints’ Church Pocklington are already looking forward to Christmas.

The two organisations have decided to organise an inaugural Christmas Tree Festival.

The event will take place between Saturday 2 December to Monday 11 December.

The town council is now asking local businesses and organisations to sponsor and decorate the trees in the church.

There will be 20 trees on show in the church and the cost for a tree is:

l £30 for a business

l £10 for a community or charitable organisation.

The sponsor can choose how to decorate the trees, and can showcase the work of the organisation or business.

Only battery operated lights can be used to light the trees.

Set up dates for the trees will be Thursday 30 November between 1pm and 7pm and Friday 1 December between 10am and 4pm.

A preview evening will be arranged for Friday 1 December from 6pm to 9pm.

A town council spokesman said: “The Christmas tree event will coincide with Pocklington’s Festival of Christmas on Wednesday 6 December.

“There will also be carols with the Pocklington Town Mayor will be amongst the trees on Sunday 10 December from 2pm.

“To reserve a tree or for more information about the Christmas Tree Festival Please contact Gordon Scaife (Town Clerk) at the Old Courthouse, George Street, email townclerk@pocklington.gov.uk or call 01759 304851.”

Rev Geoff Hollingsworth said: “We are really looking forward to the Christmas Tree Festival which is an event for all the community.

“The church is very happy to work with the town council on this new event.

“This is a great opportunity to visit the church to join in the celebration of Christmas.

“It’s great that local businesses are getting involved and sponsoring the trees.”