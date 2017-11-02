Group displays to celebrate hall’s landmark

Members of community groups around the Market Weighton area are preparing to celebrate a major landmark at the town’s Community Hall.

The groups that utilise the popular hall on a regular basis will be marking the building’s 25th anniversary on Saturday 25 November.

The Market Weighton Community Hall is 25 years old this month.

The various groups will be setting up their stalls and displays in the morning with members of the public invited to take a look around the venue between 2pm and 5pm.

There will be refreshments available on the day, including tea/coffee and juice along with scones and biscuits.

Frank Townshend, booking clerk at Market Weighton Community Hall, said: “We have invited all of our regular clients and groups to participate in the event.

“Most of them have agreed to join the celebrations in various ways.

“Those people who organise activities such as children’s groups will be putting on displays to showcase their events.

“While other groups who use the hall, such as the Over 55s, will doing something to highlight what they are doing.

“The event is basically the chance for all the different groups to get together and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hall and to get to know each other better.

“A lot of new people have come into the town over the past few years and perhaps some of them don’t know what’s available at the hall.

“It’s an opportunity to broaden our appeal and perhaps attract more people into the groups.”