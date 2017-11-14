Group bowled over by £600 donation

McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the Rogerson Court Retirement Living development, has presented Stewart Bowling Club with a £600 donation.

Stewart Bowling Club, on Burnby Lane, is a bowling club that has proven to be a popular spot for retirees.

Throughout the summer the club plays around 12 matches a week and in the winter competes in a short mat league.

Run almost entirely on local fundraising and donations, the club hosts various social events and games nights which are open to non-members too.

The donation will pay for a new mounted water heater for the club, which will substantially speed up the tea making process during matches where the club is currently forced to boil several kettles at once. This can often mean members are kept waiting for a brew, and can be quite stressful for those volunteers helping out.

Sue Douthwaite, secretary at the club, was joined by other representatives and presented with a cheque by McCarthy and Stone senior marketing executive Laura Wigglesworth.

Sue Douthwaite said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from McCarthy and Stone. As a local bowls club we rely on volunteers for the day to day running and upkeep of the club and are always very appreciative of any funding that we receive.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with McCarthy and Stone in the future, who will be part of our beautiful town.”