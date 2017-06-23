Group asked to host fifth stage of Wolds Way Walk

The June meeting of Pocklington WI was chaired by the Vice-President Moira Laverack, and after welcoming everybody she conducted the items of business.

She drew members attention to the items of interest in the Federation Newsletter, and told them that Pocklington WI had been asked to be hosts for the fifth stage of the Wolds Way Walk in September.

She then introduced the speakers Mr and Mrs Barnett who proceeded to tell and show slides about Ginny the Tiger.

After speaking of the Born Free charity she told of how the Siberian Tiger is threatened, and without the aid of WWF and such organisations they could be extinct within 10 years.

They adopted Ginny and went to visit her.

Later Ginny was transferred with five other tigers to South India where she died at the age of 14 and Kathleen Barnett went on to adopt another tiger called Rocky.

Barbara Ball thanked Mr and Mrs Barnett for a most interesting talk and slide show.

The competition for a soft animal toy was won by Joyce Clarke with Shirley Sykes second and Anne Dodd third.

The next meeting will be in the Masonic Hall, The Mile on Wednesday 12 July and the Speaker will be Chris Cade, an Actor and Storyteller and his subject “Just Three Words”.

Visitors are always welcome to come along and join the fun.