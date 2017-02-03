Green-fingered residents wanted for spring garden competition

Entry forms are now available for the Market Weighton Spring Garden Competition which will see residents battle it out for the green-fingered crown.

The Town Council would like to welcome new residents who would like to enter their garden for the first time.

The judges are also looking forward to visiting the regular gardeners to see what changes they have introduced since the previous competition.

Entry forms are available at the Town Hall Office, the post office, newsagents, library and community hall.

They can also be downloaded by visiting www.marketweightontowncouncil.gov.uk/ or the town council’s Facebook page.

The closing date is Friday April 7 and judging will be held on Thursday April 13.

Entry forms for the Summer Garden Competition will not be released until May after the spring competition.

This year’s Open Gardens event will be held on Saturday July 15 between 11am and 3pm which is open to all Market Weighton residents.

Those interested in taking part should contact Stacey Bellamy by calling (01430) 871430 or email clerical@marketweightontowncouncil.gov.uk

Posters with all open gardens will be handed out on July 10.