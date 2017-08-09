Going back to the 80s at party

Sherbutt House care home in Pocklington revisited the 1980s for its garden party.
The home’s favourite duet, Life’s A Riot, rolled out the music while residents and staff transformed into 80s icons – including Michelle Jackson, Madonna and Boy George.
Gillian Lilley, the registered manger, thanked all the staff for making the party a great success.
The event raised £100 for the home’s new allotment.
The allotment is a new project, which the residents are starting from scratch.
Jane Duffy who is the project coordinator, is appealing for any donations – in particular tools and plants.
She can be contacted on 01759 304149.
