Going back to the 80s at party

All dressed up as Boy George.
Sherbutt House care home in Pocklington revisited the 1980s for its garden party.

The home’s favourite duet, Life’s A Riot, rolled out the music while residents and staff transformed into 80s icons – including Michelle Jackson, Madonna and Boy George.

Getting into 80s mode.

Gillian Lilley, the registered manger, thanked all the staff for making the party a great success.

The event raised £100 for the home’s new allotment.

The allotment is a new project, which the residents are starting from scratch.

Jane Duffy who is the project coordinator, is appealing for any donations – in particular tools and plants.

Having an n-ice time.

She can be contacted on 01759 304149.

Specs appeal at the 1980s-themed party.

Enjoying a dance during the party.

Striking a pose at Sherbutt House.

Manning a stall at the event which raised �100 for the new allotment.

Taking time out for a well-earned drink during the party.

