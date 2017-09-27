Giving it some welly at female-only event

Girls from the Pocklington area had the time of their lives at the UK’s biggest female-only music festival.

Members of 3rd Pocklington Guides visited Waddow Hall, Lancashire, for Wellies and Wristbands, where they joined thousands of other girls and young women for a weekend of singing their hearts out and dancing as the sun set.

The festival was organised by Girlguiding and attended by more than 4,000 other Guides (aged 10-14) and members of the Senior Section (aged 14-18).

It provided the girls with a safe environment to enjoy all that festivals have to offer – from glittery make-up to making flower crowns to designing henna tattoos.

Attendees at Wellies and Wristbands also had the chance to enjoy some of their favourite songs as performed by local acts including Channy Thompson and Call On Sunday.

Emily, 12, from Melbourne said: “It was amazing! My favourite part was the 100 metre long waterslide on Sunday!”

Singer songwriter Channy Thompson said: “Wellies and Wristbands is a festival like no other, it encourages young girls to be independent, and strikes a message that girls can achieve whatever they put their mind to with a little bit of hard work and determination.”

The Girlguiding movement is hoping to recruit more volunteers across the East Riding area.

Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk for more information.