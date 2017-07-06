Give it a Go

Search

You cant beat the friendship of Pocklington Runners.

For running in and around East Yorkshire, whether you run for fun or have more of a competitive edge, you can’t beat the friendship of Pocklington Runners. They hold an annual Snake Lane race and entry for next year’s run will be opening later this year. If you’re interested in seeing what it’s like go along to one of their Wednesday night training sessions. They’re informal and fun.

Pocklington Town Football Club holds a quiz at its HQ in The Balk each Thursday from 9.30pm.

National Fishing Month runs from July 22 to September 3

There's still time to plant pumpkin seeds.

Preparations are under way for the next Filey Food Festival.

