Gigantic day of events on offer

A massive day of family fun has been planned for Market Weighton’s Fifth Giant Community Day.

The popular event, organised by the Market Weighton Town Team, takes place this Sunday (16 July) starting at 9.30am with a programme packed full of events.

This year sees the inaugural Weighton Whacky Races at 9.30am on Beverley Road which sees soapboxes tackle a tough course.

There is also a static display of various motor vehicles including rally cars, classic cars, tractors and motorbikes at the top of Beverley Road to keep spectators occupied between the thrills and spills of the soapboxes.

Items on the agenda for this year’s main event includes the official opening at the main arena by the town mayor, Councillor Nigel Botting, and special guest at noon.

This will be followed by the Driffield Silver Band, an illusionist show, the Raven Dancers, the Market Weighton Rock Choir and ‘A Giant Tale’ with the MW Youth and Community Players.

There’s also lots of entertainment on the street to keep families enthralled.

Attractions include stilt walkers, giant pirate ship, free to use inflatables, fire engine, Strolling Band, Bunko Booth, The Great Musto, and at the Market Place Car Park there will be a traditional fun fair.

Lionel Cashin, a member of the Market Weighton Town Team, said: “The town team’s purpose is to promote the high street and it is holding the Giant Community Day to showcase the town.

“The events are held on the High Street, all the roads are closed, and it becomes a pedestrian area for the day.

“Everything is free on the High Street, including the rides. There’s no entry fee to join the fun and there’s plenty of entertainment.

“There is a separate fair on the car park which people will have to pay for but the high street attractions are free.

“The main arena is in the Market Place near High Street outside the TSB.

“Around 3,000 people have registered their interest in the soapbox racing on Facebook so we expect a large crowd for the event which starts at 9.30am.

“There are lots of entries for the races on Beverley Road and there will be checks on the soapboxes to make sure they are safe.

“The Beverley Motor Club will be marshalling the event, helped by the Young Farmers and other groups.

“There’s lots of room on each side of the road for spectators to watch.”

Phil Pickard, one of the organisers of the soapbox event, said: “Beverley Motor Club and Malton Motor Club along with a number of other organisations are helping to run the races to try and raise the awareness of the type of activities on offer around the area.

“There will be a display rally cars, classic cars and motorbikes and also tractors at the top of Beverley Road throughout the day.

“Although the display is free there will be collections held for various charities.”

Organisers said there will be parking available at Market Weighton School on the day.