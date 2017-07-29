Get creative with Play with Clay Day

A programme of events organised by Fangfoss Pottery to celebrate 40 years in business are in full swing.

On Saturday (1 August), pottery owners Lyn and Gerry Grant will be on Pocklington Market Place with some clay to allow everyone to have a go at handbuilding.

Lyn Grant said: “We are calling it ‘Play with Clay Day’ and it is an opportunity for everyone to be creative. It’s free and the creations can be taken away. For more permanent pots children can come to a workshop on Tuesday 15 August at the pottery from 10am to 11.15am, where they can make a fancy plant pot.

“The cost for this is £6 per child, including all materials and the firing of the pots.”

The final event planned is the annual Fangfest. This is a great day out for families with free craft activities, demonstrations, flower show, craft stalls, children’s games, traditional fairground rides, refreshments and lots more.