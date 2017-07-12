Georgia races to title success

A Pocklington School pupil has put together an impressive string of performances during her latest middle distance competitions.

Georgia Rothwell is now a double county under-20 champion after winning the Yorkshire County Championships’ 800m event in Cudworth in May and the Humberside Championships’ 1500m in Hull last month.

The Lower Sixth pupil, running for City of York Athletic Club, has now secured her 1500m place at the English Schools Championships in Birmingham next month, with a convincing personal best time of 4 minutes 29.75 seconds.

Georgia’s success crowned a spectacular year for her in running events so far, beginning with victory in the Humberside Schools Cross Country Championships in January.

She has also finished first in the UK Youth Development U17/U20 League Division North Premier East/North 800m at Hull in April and in the North of England League Division 1 800m and 1500m at Ellesmere Port earlier this month.

David Byas, director of sport at Pocklington School, said: “This achievement is a true testament to Georgia’s work ethic and dedication.

“She is dedicated, has a passion for it and is highly competitive, but you would not know it.

“She is not a talker; she is a doer!”

Georgia is the School captain of hockey and up to Sixth Form she also played a full part in netball and tennis, making her “a true all-rounder,” said Mr Byas.