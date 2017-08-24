GCSE results rise at The Market Weighton School

Today has proved to be a great one for The Market Weighton School as the new-style GCSE results were announced.

Headteacher at school, Richard Harrison, was very happy with the results.

He said: “We are very pleased that our students have performed well in the new-style maths and English GCSEs with 67% of them scoring a grade 4 or higher in both maths and English (the Government’s new basics measure).

“This compares favourably with the figure of 66% last year for those gaining at least a C grade in these subjects.

Notable individual performances from Lucas Wilson who was awarded a grade 9 in his English Language paper and achieved A and A* grades in all other subjects.

“Other students gaining predominantly top grades were Luke Potter, William Hall, Sean Owen and Amy Harrison.

Emma Fentiman achieved the highest performance in maths, achieving an A* in Further Maths and a grade 8 in the new GCSE.

“In terms of progress, Amy Harrison, Jess Pickering, Chenelle Stork and Jack Watson all achieved at least a grade higher on average per subject than expected based on prior attainment.

“Many more students achieved excellent grades in a number of subjects and we congratulate them all and wish them well as they move on to the next stage of education or employment.”

GCSE pass rates have fallen this year across the UK overall amid the biggest shake-up of exams in a generation.

Among 16-year-olds in England, around 18,600 maths entries scored a 9 - the new highest grade, while almost 31,000 achieved the top mark in the two English GCSEs combined.

Today’s figures show that across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the proportion of entries scoring at least an A grade - or a 7 under the new system - has fallen by 0.5 percentage points to 20% compared to last summer, while the percentage gaining a C or above - or a 4 under the new system - is down 0.6 percentage points to 66.3%.

The statistics, which have been published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ), show that among 16-year-olds in England:

* In maths, 3.5 per cent of entries - around 18,617 in total - scored a 9

* In English, 2.6 per cent of entries - around 13, 754 in total - scored a 9

* In English literature, 3.3 per cent - around 17,187 in total - scored a 9

* Girls outperformed boys in 9 grades in both English GCSEs, while boys did better in maths at the highest result

Fewer candidates have achieved a 9 compared to the proportion that gained an A* under the traditional A*to G grading system, following the deliberate move to change the system to allow more differentiation, particularly between the brightest candidates.