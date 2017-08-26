Gardeners allotted £1,000

A budding gardening community is celebrating after receiving a £1,000 windfall.

Wilberfoss Allotments Association, which currently supplies 24 plots to green-fingered enthusiasts in the village, received the donation from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire as part of the community champions initiative.

Steve Langstaff, chairman at the allotments association, said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmon for the kind donation.

“We’ve recently been given permission from the land owners to develop a piece of land adjacent to the plots to provide parking to accommodate three cars.

“There are no parking facilities other than a grassed area which is not suitable during winter months or when the ground is soft.

“Should any of our members have large or heavy items they wish to transport to or from their plots this can be a problem, especially for our elder members.

“This donation will go a long way to funding these works and will no doubt help our members for years to come.”

Simon Usher, managing director for Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “The allotments provide a relaxing pastime for the wider Wilberfoss community so we’re more than happy to contribute to such a worth a cause.

“We hope that our donation will benefit the members of the allotments association for generations to come.”

To apply for the Persimmon scheme visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity and fill in the short form.