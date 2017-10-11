Garden party raises £1,041 for CEDHAR

Pam Sawyer, who recently held a garden party to raise funds for Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes Action Research (CEDHAR), has presented a cheque to the cause.
A grand total of £1,041 was raised at the annual Pocklington event and the presentation was made to Professor Thozhukat Sathyapalan.
Mrs Sawyer said: “So many people gave so generously, not only in financial terms, but also of their time and energy. My sincere thanks go to all those who helped raise this excellent contribution.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Pocklington Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.