Garden party raises £1,041 for CEDHAR

Pam Sawyer, who recently held a garden party to raise funds for Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes Action Research (CEDHAR), has presented a cheque to the cause.

A grand total of £1,041 was raised at the annual Pocklington event and the presentation was made to Professor Thozhukat Sathyapalan.

Mrs Sawyer said: “So many people gave so generously, not only in financial terms, but also of their time and energy. My sincere thanks go to all those who helped raise this excellent contribution.”