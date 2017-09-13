Garden party funds to aid research

A Pocklington garden party recently raised around £1,000 for CEDHAR (Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes Action Research).

The garden was full of people enjoying tea/coffee with a wonderful selection of cakes, buns and scones on offer.

Enjoying the garden party in aid of CEDHAR.

Pam Sawyer: “We were delighted that Professor Sathya was able to come and talk to everybody about the research work and how he appreciates all the hard work undertaken by fundraisers.”

Manning the tombola stall.

Making a difference to research at the garden party.