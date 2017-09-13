Garden party funds to aid research

A Pocklington garden party recently raised around £1,000 for CEDHAR (Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes Action Research).
The garden was full of people enjoying tea/coffee with a wonderful selection of cakes, buns and scones on offer.
Pam Sawyer: “We were delighted that Professor Sathya was able to come and talk to everybody about the research work and how he appreciates all the hard work undertaken by fundraisers.”
