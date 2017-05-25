Fundraising folk festival makes a welcome return to Shiptonthorpe

Undeterred by last year’s inclement weather, organisers of an outdoor folk and acoustic music festival are planning a bumper event and hoping for brighter weather for the 2017 festival.

The second Folk in the Field festival takes place on June 24 at The Playing Fields, Station Road, Shiptonthorpe and will feature appearances from York band The Bramble Napskins; The Nick Rooke Band; Jack Patchett and French born musician, Flossie Malavialle. The sound manager and compère for the evening and will be Driffield’s cigar box maestro, Dogfinger Steve.

Organisers are hosting the event to raise funds for Shiptonthorpe village projects, including the Church, the Village Hall, the Heritage Project and the Playing Fields themselves.

The chair of the committee in charge of organising the event, Sue Beadle, said that preparations are coming together nicely for what will be a fantastic music extravaganza.

“The committee has been planning this open-air event since before Christmas, so it’s wonderful that it’s generated so much interest from the musicians, festival goers and local businesses interested in supporting us.

“We’d love to see as many faces as possible as our invitation extends far wider than the immediate area -everyone is welcome.

“We’d love to raise enough money to be able to hold a festival again next year, as well as to donate some money to village causes. To this end, we welcome support from any local businesses who’d like to sponsor us and would like to extend our thanks to Shiptonthorpe businesses George F. White, Langlands and three60 marketing and pr who are among the first to support the festival.”

The gates for the Folk in the Field Festival open at 5pm for a 6pm start, with entertainment scheduled until 11pm. There will be a beer festival, with 10 beers sourced and set up by the Goodmanham Arms, throughout the evening and there will also be food stalls.

Tickets can be bought from Langlands Shiptonthorpe, the Paper Shop and Post Office in Market Weighton, and the Goodmanham Arms at a cost of £10 per adult and £5 per concession. They are also available online from http://www.wegottickets.com/folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe

More information can be found on the @folkinthefieldshiptonthorpe Facebook page or by emailing sue.folkinthefield@gmail.com.