Fun day to raise cash for fire-hit play park

A special event will be held this weekend to raise funds for the park at Fangfoss.

Equipment at Jubilee Park was destroyed by fire in May, and since then the committee having been working hard to replace the damaged items.

The park committee is organising a Phoenix Family Fun Day in the Park this Saturday (8 July) from 2pm until 10pm.

So far £14,000 has been raised for the Phoenix Fund as the committee looks to accrue £40,000 to replace the equipment.

The campaign was boosted by Tesco when the retailer offered to hold events at two of its stores. It organised tombolas and collections in the Market Weighton and Driffield stores and made a donation.

Lyn Grant, chairwoman of the Jubilee Park committee said: “David Cooper from Tesco has been so helpful and given us amazing support.

“It is good that local issues are still being supported.”

The fun day is set to showcase Jubilee Park in all its glory while people enjoy fun, games and entertainment for all the family.

Other attractions include the grand Zip Wire Challenge – can you zip down the wire and run back to the start faster than anyone else?

The record stands at 25 seconds but organisers expect that to be beaten many times over on Saturday.

There will also be a Bake-off challenge. To enter this competition you should bring your cake to the Park between 10am and 2.30pm on Saturday or contact 07785536679 to arrange drop-off on Friday.

A committee spokesman said: “The event opens at 2pm and will continue with live music and fully licensed bar until 10pm.

“Entry will be £5 per adult, free for children and there will be a mix of free activities and those with a small charge.

“Parking will be in the village – the Park is a short walk along Back Lane – and there will be toilets in the park for the fun day.

“So, if you want to join in the games and activities or just fancy a Pimms in the sun come along to Jubilee Park this Saturday for a great day out and help us move closer to our target.”