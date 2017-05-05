Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre volunteers appeal

The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre group is looking for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the St Crux fundraising event.

The groups needs more than 10 volunteers to enable the operation of a rota at the event on Friday 12 May.

Potential volunteers would be helping out with cold food preparation; serving customers in the cafe, manning the book and bric-a-brac stalls; clearing tables and washing up, and other roles in the cafe.

A spokesman for the event said: “Volunteering need not be all day, an hour or so between 9am and 2.30pm would be extremely helpful.

“If not enough volunteers come forward by the evening of Tuesday 9 May we will have to cancel the event with the loss of £110 hire fee and the fundraising potential in the region of £700.”

If you can help in any way please contact Ged Leach by phone/text on 07813 156346 or email gedleach123@btinternet.com.