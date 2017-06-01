Friends’ committee changes

The Friends of Pocklington Arts Centre will be holding their annual general meeting on Monday 26 June, starting at 7pm.

This is a change to the original date as the arts centre will be putting on a live performance by the popular musician Thea Gilmour at the previously agreed time.

The main purpose of the meeting is to enable members to discuss the annual report and accounts for the year, and to elect the committee and honorary officers for the coming year.

This is vital to satisfy Charity Commission rules and urgent because at the AGM this year the current chairperson Ged Leach and charity secretary Sarah Oakden are standing down and not standing for re-election.

Mr Leach has served in office for two years and is prohibited from standing for a third year.

These roles must be filled, in addition to roles on the committee, providing an excellent opportunity for Friends who wish to be more actively involved in supporting Pocklington Arts Centre at this exciting time.

Those attending the AGM this year will also be asked to vote on proposed changes to the constitution which must be debated at this year’s AGM, and if passed would take immediate effect from Tuesday 27 June.