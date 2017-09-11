Free wi-fi and tables on EYMS buses

Residents who use East Yorkshire Motor Services’ buses travelling from Hull to York are now benefitting from major upgrades. Twelve new high-spec double deckers have taken to the road servicing the EYMS X46 route and others.

The new Volvo buses feature tables on the top deck and free wi-fi, which has proved very popular on six other EYMS routes.

EYMS chairman Peter Shipp.

The X46 service stops at a number of locations in the area, including Market Weighton, Pocklington, Wilberfoss and Barmby Moor.

Chairman Peter Shipp said: “It is a very difficult financial climate for bus operators these days what with national and local government funding cuts and increasing traffic congestion.

“But we still need to replace our oldest buses whenever we can afford to as it is important that we offer the best service we can to our passengers.

“I hope that these improvements will help us make journeys better for all those passengers who use these routes at present and help us to attract more people to the buses.”