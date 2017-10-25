Free spooky storytimes at local libraries

Libraries in Market Weighton and Pocklington are hosting free Halloween storytime sessions this half term.

Everyone is invited to join in the spooky fun in their Halloween fancy dress.

School age children will be sharing an adventure with Winnie the Witch and Wilbur, as they get more than they bargained for when they grow some vegetables! Pre-school children will hear all about Peppa Pig’s Pumpkin Party.

The storytime sessions are free to attend and are listed below:

Monday 30 October: Wictsun Centre, Market Weighton, (Over 5s) - 11.45am to 12.15pm.

Thursday 2 November: The Pocela Centre, Pocklington, - 11.30am to noon.

South Cave Library - 3pm to 3.25pm.