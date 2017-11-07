Free parking boost agreed by council ahead of Christmas

Retailers in Pocklington and Market Weighton have been given a major boost after East Riding of Yorkshire Council decided to offer free parking in the run up to Christmas.

The council’s cabinet has approved free parking for the four weekends in December running up to Christmas.

The popular scheme, which the council has run for the past eight years, will apply to all council-run on-street and off-street car parks.

Pay and display machines in these locations will be clearly marked to let shoppers know there is no charge for the weekends of 2-3, 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24 December, from 8am on Saturday until 8am on Monday.

While parking charges are suspended, motorists are advised that normal parking rules still apply, such as those around disabled parking bays, maximum stays and controlled parking zones.

Councillor Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Thanks to the council’s strong financial management, free parking in the run up to Christmas will again be offered in the East Riding.

“This scheme provides real and tangible benefits for the local economy by providing a timely boost at what is an important time of the year for traders.

“It also helps our residents and visitors to the area who are preparing for the festive season.”