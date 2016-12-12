Four seriously injured in A166 collision

Four people have been hospitalised after a serious two vehicle collision on the A166 near Full Sutton.

Police are now appealing for witnesses are sought following a two vehicle serious road traffic collision on the A166 which happened yesterday, Sunday 11 December close to the Full Sutton junction. The incident involved a silver coloured Volvo V60 and a white Jaguar XF.

Four people have been hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in the collision which happened at 4:45pm.

They are the driver of the Volvo, a 49-year-old a woman, the driver of the Jaguar, a 66-year-old woman and two passengers in either vehicle, a 13-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman who also sustained serious injuries.

The injured girl is currently in hospital in Leeds receiving treatment where her condition is described as critical but stable. Three further passengers in the Volvo sustained minor injuries.

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision are asked to contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 467 of 11 December.