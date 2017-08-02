Folk in the Field attracts 1,300 visitors

The spectacular Folk and Fete in the Field event at Shiptonthorpe has been hailed a complete success.

More than 1,300 people from the village and neighbouring areas flocked to Shiptonthorpe playing fields for the festival.

Sue Beadle, the chairwoman of the festival committee, said by arranging the events they hoped to bring people together for a lovely day in the sun.

She added: “We’re so glad the visitors came to support this fantastic village event, enjoy performances from a great mix of acts on stage and make the most of the entertainment and stalls.

“Thank you to all of the artists and to everyone who supported us and made it a fantastic day. You can only hope when you plan an outdoor event, that the sun will shine and it will turn out just as you’d imagined

“It was amazing to be part of an incredible team that worked their socks off to deliver a great experience, day and night!

“Thank you to all involved and a huge pat on the back for a fantastic Folk in the Field.”

The daytime Fete in the Field was opened by Caroline Fox, chairman of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, who was presented with a bouquet of Shiptonthorpe grown flowers by villager Harriet Thompson – also a performer with the first act to entertain the crowd, Starbrite Studios.

There was something for everyone with a birds of prey display, children’s games, a Tug of War competition, 30 stalls, a beer festival and a dog show that was organised by Wicstun Vets.

Acts including young local artists Frankie Turton and Evie Barrand, Pocklington’s Red Sky Ukulele band, Alterego, Dogfinger Steve, Chris Blashill, Edwina Hayes and the ACF band performed during the daytime Fete while folk artists Flossie Mallavielle, the Nick Rooke Band, Jack Patchett and the Bramble Napskins entertained the crowds in the evening.

Flossie Mallavielle kicked off the evening’s proceedings and said: “This is an amazing little festival in a gorgeous field, brilliantly organised by the friendliest of people. It’s small but perfectly formed and it was my pleasure to perform there – I hope I’ll get asked again.”