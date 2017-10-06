Flu vaccine appeal to pregnant women

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s public health team is urging pregnant women and young children in Bridlington to take up the free flu vaccination.

Pregnant women and young children are among those at high risk and mothers are advised to protect themselves, and their unborn babies, from the disease.

As well as pregnant women and children aged two to eight years, the free flu jabs are available for people aged 65 and over, people with a long-term health condition, serious medical condition, people in long-stay residential care homes, and carers.

The flu jab is available free from GP surgeries and pharmacies for people in the at-risk groups.

Children in Reception and school years 1, 2, and 3 are offered flu vaccinations as part of a school-based programme as a nasal spray through City Health Care Partnership (CHCP) Immunisation Team commissioned by NHS England.

The commissioned CHCP Immunisation Team has been in contact with schools to discuss the details of flu vaccination implementation.

Councillor Jane Evison said: “The more people who are vaccinated, the lower the likelihood and spread of infection, reducing pressure on the NHS and social care during winter months.

Mike McDermott, associate director for public health at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Flu is dangerous, highly contagious and largely preventable.

“For most people who catch flu it is unpleasant, but for some it can lead to chest infections, severe complications and even death.”