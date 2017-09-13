Flu jabs drive ahead of the winter months

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council is urging people in Pocklington and Market Weighton area who are eligible for the free flu vaccination to take up the offer ahead of the winter months.

The flu jab is available free from GP surgeries and pharmacies for people in the at-risk groups, and through a school-based programme for children aged 4-8 years.

Free flu jabs are available for people aged 65 and over, people aged from six months to less than 65 years of age with a long-term health condition, pregnant women, children aged from two to four years, people in long-stay residential care homes, and carers.

All children aged two to eight years are to be offered flu vaccinations as a nasal spray.

Children in Reception and school years 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be offered the flu vaccination within a school-based programme.

This will help with uptake and will make it easier for parents as the need for fitting in GP appointments around work and school is removed.

The council’s associate director of public health, Mike McDermott, said: “The more people who are vaccinated, the lower the likelihood and spread of infection, reducing pressure on the NHS and social care during winter months. Flu is dangerous, highly contagious and largely preventable.

“For most people who catch flu it is unpleasant, but for some it can lead to chest infections, severe complications and even death.

“You can prevent the spread of the virus by covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and you can wash your hands frequently or use hand gels to reduce the risk of picking up the virus. Don’t be put off getting the flu vaccination. If you are eligible get it now, it’s free because you need it.

For more information visit the www.nhs.uk website or visit the direct page at http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/vaccinations/Pages/flu-influenza-vaccine.aspx