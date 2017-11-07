Fitmums & Friends up for UK Coaching accolade

Athletics club and charity Fitmums & Friends has been selected as a finalist in this year’s UK Coaching Awards.

The awards celebrate great coaching from people and organisations who have demonstrated outstanding success over the previous 12 months.

Fitmums & Friends was named as a finalist in the Coaching Intervention of the Year category.

Its selection for this award recognises the incredible achievements of its volunteer coaching team in getting more people participating, staying and succeeding in physical activity.

Since launching in 2009, the club has quickly grown to support more than 850 members in nine groups across Hull, Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.

Every week, it offers running, fitness walking, cycling, buggy and junior athletics sessions, enabling people of all ages and abilities to be more active in a friendly and supportive environment.

All sessions are delivered by a volunteer coaching team, comprising qualified leaders, assistant coaches and coaches.

Chief officer of Fitmums & Friends and athletics coach Sam Barlow BEM, said: “I am so proud of our volunteer coaching team and everything that they do. Week in, week out, they willingly give their time to plan and deliver great activity sessions, to welcome and support members, and to create an amazing experience for participants.

“The feedback we receive shows what an incredible job our volunteer coaching team does in inspiring people to become more active and helping to transform their lives. They really deserve this nomination.”

Paul Wolstencroft, associate director of public health at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Fitmums & Friends provides an excellent opportunity for adults and children to engage in physical activity. We have supported them for several years and seen their activities expand and develop.

“The volunteer coaches are an invaluable part of the experience providing encouragement to participate in a safe and well-managed environment.

“To be selected as a finalist for the award is a fantastic achievement and well deserved.”

For more information about Fitmums & Friends or how to join, please visit www.fitmums.org.uk or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/fitmumsnetwork

Alternatively contact Sam Barlow on 07870 654586 or email info@fitmums.org.uk