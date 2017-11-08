Firefighters called out to Barmby Moor collision

Local firefighters were called out to an incident near Barmby Moor today (Wednesday 8 November) at around 8.30am.

They attended a road traffic collision involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a Land Rover.

Everyone involved in the incident ‘self released’ prior to arrival of fire service.

A spokesman said: “Soil was shovelled onto roadway to soak up coolant leaking from HGV.

“Duct tape also in use to isolate the leak from the HGV. The incident was left with the police.”