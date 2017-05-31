Firefighter on shortlist for learning award

A Pocklington firefighter has been shortlisted for a York Adult Learner Award.

As part of his role as a retained firefighter James Sayer worked on a scheme with the ambulance service.

After witnessing the work carried out by paramedics, he was inspired to find out how he could gain the qualifications to embark on his own paramedic training.

Having left school with no GCSEs, James decided to attend York College to gain GCSEs in English, maths and science.

Progressing to the Access course in Allied Health, James found himself preparing for university level study.

Mr Sayer’s dedication to learning has seen him nominated for a learner award at a ceremony on Thursday 6 July.

Mr Sayer, who lives in Pocklington, said: “This time I wanted to learn and I had a goal in mind.

“Getting these crucial GCSEs under my belt was such a good feeling.

“I am learning about human physiology and professional healthcare practice and I enjoy it so much. I’ve amazed myself, achieving distinctions for my assessments and receiving offers to study paramedic science at four different universities.

“Before coming to college I genuinely didn’t believe I could achieve the right qualifications to do this level of job.

“Nearly ten years after leaving school I realise that this is my time to learn.

“I came to York College with no qualifications and now I am on track to become a paramedic.

“I’m learning amazing things every day and I’m excited to one day be working in a profession that I care passionately about.”