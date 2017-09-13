Fire service called out to Pocklington incident

Humberside Fire Service was called out to a fire at Edward Street, Pocklington, yesterday (Tuesday 12 September).

The fire, in a waste paper basket, was extinguished by the occupier using wet towels prior to arrival of the firefighters.

There was fire damage to the carpet, curtains and front door of property, and light smoke damage.

Smoke detectors were fitted and activated at the time of incident.

An adult male suffered a slight burn to his hand which was treated by fire crews using burns gel.