Fire crews tackle blaze in Allerthorpe

Four fire engines are currently battling a fire at Allerthorpe Park Golf Club.

Humberside Fire and Rescue were called to an outbuilding alight in the resort at 8.05am this morning (April 19).

Thick black smoke can be seen above Allerthorpe Park Golf Club near Pocklington.

Four fire engines from Pocklington and Market Weighton fire stations were called to the incident.

At this stage, it is not yet known if anyone is inside the building

A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue said two jets and a hose rail is currently being used.

Alexis Gilbert is in the area and sent in these pictures.