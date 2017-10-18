Fin’s video tuning up for £50,000 top prize

A Pocklington-based musician is chasing a top prize of £50,000 after entering one of his videos into a national competition.

Fin Henderson, 21, a former Pocklington School pupil, recently entered the top 100 of the Salute Music Makers challenge.

His song and video entitled ‘A Million Places’ has shot up into contention and now has a chance of claiming a top six slot. This would earn him £10,000, but he is now eying the number one position, which would earn him a further £40,000.

However, Fin now needs the backing of the general public and is hoping people in the Pocklington area will get behind him.

Fin said: “This final stage of the competition is reliant on voting so I am hoping people will support me.

“Currently I am in second place, and when they last posted, there were only 16 votes separating 1st and 20th place, so it is super, super close.

“To win this competition would be perfect as I have been writing a lot of songs recently. I would love to record them in a professional recording studio and make a top-notch product.

“Whatever I do next I want to make sure it is as good as it can be, whether it’s an album or just a few songs.

“This is where the money would be spent if I managed to claim a top six position.

“I certainly wouldn’t use it to go on a holiday.

“It would be great to take first place, and obviously the super exciting prize, which would make a massive difference.”

People still have the chance to check out his new video vote for him until Friday 27 October.

Anyone who would like to support Fin can visit his Facebook link at https://tinyurl.com/finhendersonvideo and click the https://m.me/salutemusicuk link.