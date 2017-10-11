Fin’s music video tuning up for £50,000 top prize

A Pocklington-based musician is chasing a top prize of £50,000 after entering one of his videos into a national competition.

Fin Henderson, 21, a former Pocklington School pupil, recently entered the top 100 of the Salute Music Makers challenge.

Fin Henderson is hoping to win the Salute Music Makers competition with his A Million Places video.

His song and video, entitled ‘A Million Places’ has shot up into top 10 contention and now has a chance of claiming a top six slot.

This would earn him £10,000, but he is now eyeing the number one position, which comes with a £50,000 prize.

However, Fin now needs the votes of the general public and is hoping people in the Pocklington area will get behind him.

People have the chance to check out his new video vote for him until Friday 27 October.

Anyone who would like to support Fin can visit his Facebook link at https://tinyurl.com/finhendersonvideo or at https://www.facebook.com/salutemusicuk/

Fin said: “This final stage of the competition is reliant on voting so I am hoping people will get behind me.

“Currently I am in second place, and when they last posted, there was only 16 votes separating 1st and 20th place, so it is super, super close.

“It would be great to take first place, and obviously the super exciting prize, which would make a massive difference to a musician.”