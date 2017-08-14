Fidget the weasel stars on BBC1 show

A pet weasel belonging to wildlife artist Robert E Fuller was one of the stars of BBC1 show Super Small Animals.
Fidget, who was hand-reared, was filmed at the artist’s studio in Thixendale revealing his agility and intelligence.
