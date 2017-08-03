Festival the platform for triple awards bid

Organisers of the Platform Festival are appealing for support after being nominated for three Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards.

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) bosses are hoping the people who enjoyed the recent festival will make a special effort to vote for the venue, the festival, and one of the centre’s leading lights.

The venue is up for the Yorkshire’s Outstanding Large Live Venue of 2017 accolade, the Platform Festival is nominated in the Outstanding New Festival of 2017 category, while PAC manager Janet Farmer was shortlisted for the Outstanding Individual / Contribution of 2017 award.

This year’s Yorkshire Gig Awards will be held at the Arts Centre and it is hoped the hosts will pick up the awards on the night.

More than 2,700 people attended the four-day festival, with customers travelling from all over the UK (and Hong Kong, Japan and Ireland) to watch headline performances from KT Tunstall, Levellers, Ross Noble and Kate Rusby.

James Duffy, assistant manager at PAC, said: “Everyone at the venue is delighted to have received these three award nominations – it is very pleasing to have all of PAC’s hard work and dedication acknowledged like this, especially at a regional level.

“Janet’s nomination comes shortly after her successful application, on behalf of PAC, to Arts Council England to become one of their National Portfolio Organisations, with the venue being awarded £278,000 for 2018-2022.

“The venue stages over 300 events per year in addition to Platform Festival. This would not be possible without the continued support of the PAC Management Team, the Friends of PAC and Pocklington Town Council. PAC has a nationwide reputation for artistic excellence and this can only serve to further enhance the town’s profile.”

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/RRNRQDQ to vote for the Arts Centre, The Platform and for Janet Farmer.

The Yorkshire Gig Guide Awards ceremony will be held on Saturday 7 October.