Farm radio network demonstration day

A Market Weighton-based farm machinery importer will be showcasing its unique RTK radio network at its demonstration days later this month.

Between 23 and 25 May Manterra Ltd will be demonstrating its new TerraNet RTK radio network that is designed to improve efficiencies on farms.

The demonstration days will take place at Hessleskew Farm, Sancton, between 3pm and 8pm over the three days.

Refreshments will be available and there will be a prize draw to win a Kellfri leaf blower worth £200.

Manterra founder Andrew Manfield said: “We launched TerraNet in response to a growing need for a one stop network access, service support and on farm training package for farmers.”