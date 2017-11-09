Fangfoss bonfire raises £2,000 for park

The skies around Fangfoss were well lit up thanks to the large bonfire event at Jubilee Park.

Lyn Grant, chair of the Jubilee Park Committee, said: “We would like to thank everyone who supported our bonfire.

“The £2,000 raised will go towards the upkeep of the Park.”

“The lantern competition was very popular.

“The winning lantern was carved by Freja Morley who depicted a drawing by Van Gogh of his starry night”.

“Second place went to Emma Nelson – hers was a beautifully carved face.

“Obviously the children had been very busy during the latter part of half term.”