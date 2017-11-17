Fancy dress walkers continue tradition

The Market Weighton School annual half marathon walk recently took place with the majority of students participating.

In recent years it has become traditional for Year 11 to complete the walk in fancy dress and, once again, they came up with some great costumes.

A gruesome duo are pictured with a Wheres Wally.

The four charities supported by the school this year are The British Red Cross, Teenage Cancer Trust, Brake (the road safety charity) and Mind.

50% of money raised by each house will go to their chosen charity while 50% will be used to develop/improve areas of the school.

A spokesman said: “Everyone enjoyed the walk. Although it rained it did not dampen anyone’s spirits! So far we have raised £3,115.”

Four referees on hand to keep control of proceedings.

Teletubbies Tinky Winky and Laa Laa join the Market Weighton School walk.

Students pose for a photograph on the half marathon walk.