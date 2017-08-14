Family to brave skydive in mum’s memory

Three generations will throw themselves out of a plane in a bid to raise funds for a charity held dear to the whole family.

Geoff Dean, of Wilberfoss, will celebrate his 74th birthday on September 2, the same day he will take part in a daring skydive.

But he won’t be braving the challenge alone. His three children and two grandchildren will also be taking part, as three generations join together to raise funds for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Geoff’s ex-wife and mother to his children, Pauline Stringer, sadly passed away from PSP in 2012 just 18 months after her diagnosis. PSP is a Parkinson’s-like neurological condition caused by the premature loss of nerve cells in certain parts of the brain.

Geoff’s children Graham Dean, Joanne Ferguson and Claire Castle and grandchildren Andrew Dean and Dana Ferguson will all be joining him in the challenge. The team have raised £2,779 of their £5,000 target so far – each with an aim of £400 which Geoff has already topped having raised £746.

Geoff said: “I thought it would be a great achievement if we could get three generations of our family doing the skydive together.”

Joanne and her business partner Rachel McCarthy, who own Hunter Global, decided they wanted to do something different for charity and the idea for a skydive was born.They now have a team of 12 including family members and staff from the company with the youngest being just 17. To donate online visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Louis-geoffrey-dean