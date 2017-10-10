Family digs deep to win potato contest

The Carpenter’s Arms at Fangfoss was packed to overflowing recently as the eagerly awaited Potato Awards were announced.

Every year the Jubilee Park committee asks villagers in the Spring to buy a seed potato to grow in whatever conditions they like to see who can grow the heaviest crop.

The crop is then dug up and weighed, and the results announced in the pub.

Lyn Grant, one of the organisers of the competition said: “This year the competition was fierce, with more than 150 people entering the competition. But many of those who entered said it was a bad year. Even last year’s winner Bill Burton, from Spittal, was affected.

“In third place was Paul Welham with a crop weighing 8.700kg, while second place was taken by newcomer to Yvonne Megson, from Spittal, with a crop of 8.760kg.

“The winner this year was Mark and Emma Gibbens from Fangfoss. Their crop from one seed potato weighed a massive 10.870kg.

“The family is definitely the best potato growers in Fangfoss. Daughters Eve and Lily won the prize for the heaviest potato, which weighed 1.18kg and they even came fourth in the competition – their crop weighing in at 8.640kg.

“It was a great night, packed with lots of fun prizes.

“We would like to thank the Carpenter’s Arms for hosting the event and putting on the supper for us.

“The event raised around £500 toward Park Funds.”