Fake dog microchip websites warning

Dog owners updating their pet’s microchip details online are being warned to check the website they are using is genuine.

A number of bogus websites came to the attention of East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s dog warden team after they issued a notice to an owner informing them they were breaking the law as the details on the microchip were not up to date. The owners informed the wardens they had paid £15 to update the details via a website found online.

The information was passed to the council’s trading standards team who discovered there are a number of websites in operation claiming to update microchip details, taking a fee, and then failing to make the necessary changes.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for community involvement at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “There are a number of bogus websites in operation so I would urge all dog owners to be vigilant and to make sure any sites they are using are approved by the Government.”

Visit www.eastriding.gov.uk or www.gov.uk/get-your-dog-microchipped for more details.