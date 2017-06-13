Ex-minister jailed over boys abuse

A retired Methodist minister has been jailed for eight and a half years after using hypnosis to sexually abuse boys.

John Price, 82, of Ash Tree Close, Bedale, North Yorkshire, was found guilty of 13 counts of indecent assault dating back to the 1970s and 1980s.

Court report.

Price had denied the charges but was convicted after a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Attacks happened at his manse, in the vestry, or at the boys’ homes when he was a minister in Pocklington and York.

Judge Howard Crowson said as a Methodist minister he had been expected to show compassion and care for the boys, but instead he had abused them.

Detective Constable Adam Parkinson, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “John Price abused his position of trust within the Methodist Church.

“He used that position to gain access to vulnerable young boys in order to sexually abuse them for his own perverse gratification.

“I commend the courage of the victims in coming forward after so long and reliving their experiences. I hope this result can finally give them some closure.

“I thank the Methodist Church safeguarding team for their assistance and I hope this case does not distract from the good work the church does in the community.”