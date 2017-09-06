Enjoying new lease of life via tandem rides

For Martin and Marion Irving from Stamford Bridge the key to a happy marriage and a happy and active retirement is riding in perfect harmony on their tandem bike.

Having recently moved into a brand new apartment at the Sovereign Court development on Low Catton Road, the couple have been able to enjoy even more of the cycling they love, going out up to three times a week.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge the couple have made the most of what the village has to offer, and have started going to weekly community exercise classes and swimming groups to help keep fit and active.

The couple, who had lived in Dunnington for 35 years, felt it was time to make the move after Martin’s health deteriorated.

Martin, 65, said: “We love to go on adventures together and see where we end up.

“We know that four legs are better than two and it’s a great way to keep fit but also to enjoy some uninterrupted time together just to chat.”

Homeowners and staff at Sovereign Court are inviting people to join them this Saturday (9 September) for a summer extravaganza to raise a toast to the new development.

From noon until 4pm all are welcome to visit the development, and enjoy a glass of fizz and delicious hog roast in the landscaped gardens.

Visitors can also take a tour of the show apartments and enjoy entertainment and live music from local band Goodfellows.