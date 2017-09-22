Emergency services day to fire up visitors

The Yorkshire Air Museum is dialling up a host of fun and activities for all the family this weekend.

The popular attraction’s 999 Emergency Services Day roars to life this Sunday (24 September) with an impressive spectacle of displays.

There will be a plethora of vehicles on show, both historic and current emergency service appliances.

These include fire engines, ambulances, police cars, York rescue boat, an RNLI jet-ski, plus a host of kit and equipment on display.

There will also be an opportunity to explore a full Crime Scene Investigation scenario, courtesy of the West and East Yorkshire Police CSI Units.

Will you be ‘in the frame’ and get your fingerprints taken?

Learn about the vital role played by the British Transport Police in protecting our rail network with their level crossing camera vehicle, patrol / arrest vehicle and display stand.

The event is built around the museum’s own volunteer fire team, which operates four historic vehicles, including not one, but two 38 tonne Reynolds Boughton Chubb ‘Pathrfinder’ airport fire tenders.

One of these is recently restored and it will be the first public display of this vehicle in its distinctive American yellow colour scheme – the only example in this emergency scheme on this side of the Atlantic.

This vehicle is known to have served at Kennedy Airport in the USA.

Ian Reed, museum director, said: “We are very grateful to a host of organisations who have rallied their support for this amazing day, giving the public a chance to really engage and interact with our Emergency Service providers, both public and private, who play such a vital role in our community.

“It will be a day of learning, appreciation, but above all, plenty of fun for all to enjoy.”